Man charged with firing shots into Portland police parking garage

(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police said they charged a man accused of firing shots into the police department’s parking garage last week.

Police said officers stopped Abdikareem Hassan at 11:30 p.m. on July 5 after they witnessed him hitting a curb on Franklin Street.

Police said the vehicle Hassan was driving was similar to the one wanted in connection with the shots being fired into the parking garage about 45 minutes earlier.

Hassan was initially charged with operating under the influence, operating after habitual offender and unauthorized use of property.

While in custody, police said Hassan became uncooperative and assaulted a Portland police officer and an FBI agent. He also damaged a police vehicle, officials said.

Hassan was then charged with assault on a police officer, refusal to submit to arrest or detention and and criminal mischief.

He was also charged with a federal crime for assault on a federal officer, officials said.

Police said on Monday that based on additional evidence, Hassan was charged in connection with the shots fired into the Portland police parking garage.

Hassan now faces charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Police said the motive for the incident remains unclear.

Hassan has been held at the Cumberland County Jail since his arrest last week.

