Maine going green with large vehicle purchases

Among 15 states and Washington D.C. developing plan to eradicate toxic diesel emissions by 2050
(WHSV)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine is moving toward a greener future when it comes to large vehicles.

Maine is among 15 states and the District of Columbia to announced they are committing to accelerating the process to get electric trucks and buses on the road.

The goal is that all new medium and heavy duty vehicles, like school buses or dump trucks, will be zero emission by 2050.

The effort also includes having 30-percent of those vehicles on the road by 2030.

The group says large vehicles make up 4% of automobiles on the roads, 25% of total greenhouse gas emissions.

