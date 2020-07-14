Associated Press Maine Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

Tuesday, Jul. 14 10:00 AM Maine State Chamber hosts 'Understanding Communications' discussion - Maine State Chamber of Commerce. hosts discussion on 'Understanding Communications: Messages that connect in COVID times', with Words@Work President and Chief Strategist Paula Mahony

Weblinks: http://www.mainechamber.org, https://twitter.com/MaineChamber

Contacts: Angela Arno, Maine State Chamber of Commerce, aarno@mainechamber.org

https://mainestatemecoc.wliinc14.com/events/UNDERSTANDING-COMMUNICATIONS-MESSAGES-THAT-CONNECT-DURING-COVID-TIMES-455/register?entityDomainId=3&secure=True

Tuesday, Jul. 14 2:00 PM GOP Sen. Susan Collins visits Native Maine to celebrate Farmers to Families Food Box Program - Republican Sen. Susan Collins visits Native Maine Produce and Specialty Foods in Westbrook, ME, to meet managers and employees and celebrate a $1.35 million contract the wholesale food distributor was recently awarded to help farmers and food insecure Mainers

Location: Native Maine Produce, 10 Bradley Dr, Westbrook, ME

Weblinks: http://www.collins.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/senatorcollins

Contacts: Christopher Knight, Office of Sen. Collins, Christopher_Knight@collins.senate.gov

Due to space restrictions, only one pool camera and one reporter will be allowed on the tour. A media availability open to all reporters will begin at 3:00 p.m. All attendees will need to wear a mask, closed toe shoes, and a jacket.

Tuesday, Jul. 14 7:00 PM Republican Maine 2nd Congressional District candidate Dale Crafts hosts Congress Election Night Event

Location: 320 Ridge Rd, Lisbon, ME

Weblinks: https://dalecraftsforcongress.com/, https://twitter.com/dalecraftsme

Contacts: Jonathan Moynahan, Dale Crafts for Congress, Jonathan@dalecraftsforcongress.com

Tuesday, Jul. 14 Maine Primary Election held for Congressional races, ahead of 3 Nov general election

Weblinks: http://www.maine.gov, https://twitter.com/mainegov_news

Contacts: Maine Elections Division, cec.elections@maine.gov, 1 207 624 7736

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM Maine Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee meeting

Location: Maine State House, Augusta, ME

Weblinks: http://legislature.maine.gov/

Contacts: Christine Kirby, Office of the Senate President, christine.kirby@legislature.maine.gov, 1 207 294 2468

Wednesday, Jul. 15 11:00 AM Maine Health and Human Services Committee meeting

Location: Maine State House, Augusta, ME

Weblinks: http://legislature.maine.gov/

Contacts: Christine Kirby, Office of the Senate President, christine.kirby@legislature.maine.gov, 1 207 294 2468