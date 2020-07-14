Maine credit unions raise more than $227,000 to fight hunger in our state

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maine Credit Unions exceeding their fundraising goal for this year's Campaign for Ending Hunger.

They raised more than $227,000 dollars.

The money will be used to support the Good Shepherd Food Bank’s COVID 19 response as well as food pantries across the state.

The month long challenge began on June 4th with a $100,000 pledge from Synergent, the Maine Credit Union League’s service subsidiary. The goal was to match that.

75% of the funds were raised online.

“We encouraged credit unions, businesses, and individuals to make an online donation to Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger to support our hunger-relief partners,” said Todd Mason, President/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League and Synergent. “There are so many individuals and organizations that work hard year-round to ensure Mainers have access to meals, but their efforts have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. To lend them a hand, Maine credit unions wanted to come up with a creative fundraiser to get a broad audience involved. The Challenge was our answer.”

75% of the funds raised online during the Challenge by Maine credit unions are going back to their communities in the form of financial support to local food pantries and meal sites. The remaining 25% of the funds raised will be added to Synergent’s $100,000 donation and directed to Good Shepherd Food Bank’s COVID-19 response.

Since 1990, the Campaign has raised more than $9.4 million to help end hunger in our state.

