Maine CDC reports no new coronavirus deaths, 8 new cases, 54 new recoveries

The Maine CDC is reporting its first single digit increase of cases in months.

Eight new cases are being reported Tuesday.

This brings the state’s total to 3,566.

390 cases are active.

3,082 people have recovered from the virus.

That's an increase of 54 since yesterday.

No new deaths are being reported.

The death toll in the state remains at 114.

The county breakdown shows seven of Tuesday’s cases are attributed to Cumberland County.

The total there is now 1,897.

5 unknown cases are now being attributed to other areas.

York County cases increased by two.

Kennebec, Franklin, Aroostook and Washington counties all had an increase of one case.

A CDC briefing with Doctor Nirav Shah will take place this afternoon at 2 p.m.

At Tuesday’s CDC briefing Doctor Nirav Shah gave an update on the outbreak at Orono Commons.

Eight cases have been confirmed at the facility.

They are beginning a second round of universal testing on staff and patients.

He also announced an outbreak at the Cumberland County Jail.

Three inmates have tested positive.

Universal testing is underway for all inmates and staff.

Results are expected in the coming days.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 114

Total cases: 3,566

Confirmed cases: 3,168

Probable cases: 398

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.3%

Patients recovered: 3,062

Active cases: 390

Currently hospitalized: 18

Patients in ICU: 8

Patients on ventilators: 3

