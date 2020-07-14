Local development projects honored for efforts

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -A pair of local commercial development projects are being recognized for the progress they’ve made over the last year...



The Maine Real Estate and Development Association has announced their Outstanding Seven.



Among them are Good Shepherd Food Bank’s, Hannaford Center in Hampden and Bangor Savings Bank’s Founders Place Campus on the waterfront.



MEREDA says these projects distinguished themselves in design, construction, land-use, and added benefit to their communities.



Normally they would have been honored at an annual awards dinner, but that has been postponed due to the pandemic.

