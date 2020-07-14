Advertisement

Lincoln new head boys basketball coach at Sumner Memorial

Ryan Lincoln is the new head boys basketball coach at Sumner Memorial.
Ryan Lincoln is the new head boys basketball coach at Sumner Memorial.(Eric Gullickson)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ryan Lincoln announced on social media he will be the new varsity boys basketball coach at Sumner Memorial high school in Sullivan. Lincoln also is to coach soccer at the school. A few months ago he was announced as the Director of Maine Baseball Operations as well. A big summer for the former Penobscot Valley baseball coach.

