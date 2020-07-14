Advertisement

Kayaker has close encounter with an alligator on N.C. river

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man kayaking the Waccamaw River over the weekend had a close encounter with an alligator.

While paddling along the river, an alligator attacked Peter Joyce’s kayak, tipping it over. After righting his kayak the alligator is not seen again and Joyce paddles away.

The entire event was caught on camera by Joyce who said he was not injured during the incident and his kayak did not sustain any damage.

