Here is the latest New England sports news from The Associated Press

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) — The Patriot League has joined the Ivy League and called off fall sports because of the pandemic. The league's 10 Division I schools will not compete this fall in football, soccer and women's volleyball. The Ivy League announced a similar decision last week. Meanwhile, Southeastern Conference athletic directors met to discuss how the SEC can have a football season as COVID-19 cases spike throughout much of the South.