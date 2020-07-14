UPDATE- missing Freeport woman found behind home Tuesday Morning

FREEPORT, Maine - One day after a Freeport woman was reported missing, Game Wardens located the 62-year old behind her home.

Sarah Dowling left a note at her home Monday morning saying she was going for a walk. Dowling is diabetic. She told authorities she became disoriented due to low blood sugar because she was unable to take her medication. She was found around 6:30 Tuesday morning about 300 yards behind her house on the Stevens Farms Road in Freeport.

The Maine Warden Service, along with Brunswick and Freeport Police Department, and dozens of volunteers and family searched the area on foot, with K9 units, and drones. The search began at approximately 4:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Searchers looked for Dowling until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Maine Warden Service K9 units resumed searching at daylight.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.