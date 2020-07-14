“Free Mask Mailboxes” pop up in downtown Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, Bar Harbor installed “Free Mask Mailboxes” in 6 different locations.

The masks are individually wrapped, and anyone who needs one is free to help themselves.

So far the mask-stations have been a huge success, as the town says it’s gone through between 1,200 to 1,300 masks per day since the mailboxes went up.

It’s a way to keep the town’s visitors safe, and also protect its year-round residents.

“It’s really a method of protecting our local community,” said Nina Barufaldi St. Germain, Engagement Coordinator for the town of Bar Harbor. “Because the people will come, and they’ll go, and if they get sick they’re gonna go home. But it’s for us that are here that it’s so important that we mask.

The original plan was to install up to 20 free mask mailboxes, but the demand has been so high, the town is going to keep the boxes they have to make sure they can keep them restocked daily.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.