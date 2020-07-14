Advertisement

“Free Mask Mailboxes” pop up in downtown Bar Harbor

Free Masks
Free Masks(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, Bar Harbor installed “Free Mask Mailboxes” in 6 different locations.

The masks are individually wrapped, and anyone who needs one is free to help themselves.

So far the mask-stations have been a huge success, as the town says it’s gone through between 1,200 to 1,300 masks per day since the mailboxes went up.

It’s a way to keep the town’s visitors safe, and also protect its year-round residents.

“It’s really a method of protecting our local community,” said Nina Barufaldi St. Germain, Engagement Coordinator for the town of Bar Harbor. “Because the people will come, and they’ll go, and if they get sick they’re gonna go home. But it’s for us that are here that it’s so important that we mask.

The original plan was to install up to 20 free mask mailboxes, but the demand has been so high, the town is going to keep the boxes they have to make sure they can keep them restocked daily.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Officials announce opening of nearly 20 swab and send sites across the state

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The 18 drive-through, drive up and mobile specimen collection sites will offer testing free of charge.

News

Maine CDC director offers advice on how often you should be tested

Updated: 11 minutes ago
How often should someone be tested for COVID-19? Dr. Shah says there is no uniform answer.

News

Secretary of State says he’s impressed with measures taken to ensure voters’ safety

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Polling centers see face masks and single-use pens.

News

State officials announce 18 "swab and send" sites

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Nearly 20 "swab and send" sites are opening across the state, expanding testing.

News

National coin shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The Federal Reserve is reporting a disruption in the supply chain for coins.

Latest News

News

Maine going green with large vehicle purchases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Maine is moving toward a greener future when it comes to large vehicles..

News

Local development projects honored for efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A pair of local commercial development projects are being recognized for the progress they've made over the last year.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports no new coronavirus deaths, 8 new cases, 54 new recoveries

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 8 new cases on Tuesday.

News

Maine credit unions raise more than $227,000 to fight hunger in our state

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Maine Credit Unions end 30-day online fundraising challenge by surpassing fundraising goal

News

3 Arizona teachers contracted COVID-19 while sharing a summer classroom; 1 died

Updated: 10 hours ago
Kimberly Chavez Lopez Byrd, a 61-year-old teacher from Arizona, died June 26 after fighting coronavirus in the hospital for less than two weeks. She shared a classroom with two other teachers during the summer at the Hayden Winkelman School District in Gila County

News

Man charged with firing shots into Portland police parking garage

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Hassan has been held at the Cumberland County Jail since his arrest last week.