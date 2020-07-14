Advertisement

Democratic candidates speak about Senate race

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The three candidates for the Democratic nomination for Senate made their rounds Tuesday at polling sites in Maine.

The winner of the race will take on Senator Susan Collins.

We spoke with all three candidates on election day who all spoke about the race itself.

Bre Kidman said she has heard great feedback from voters on Tuesday.

”I’ve had a lot of really excited people, you know, kind of come up to the car, beep their horns, wave’ give me thumbs up. So, I mean people are excited about what we’re doing,” said Kidman.

Sara Gideon talked about what she will focus on if elected.

“Thinking about access to healthcare, and cost of healthcare. Thinking about what investing in ourselves looks like, what the economy should look like how we should be putting broadband into place and how we should be doing things like combating climate change,” said Gideon.

Betsy Sweet persuaded voters to vote for her if they want to embrace change.

“I think people are really ready for change. If they want more of the same, and more of the establishment and they think things are going well, then maybe I’m not their candidate. But if we need something new and different then I am the candidate,” said Sweet.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Penobscot County voters approve bond to upgrade emergency communications system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Penobscot County Communications Bond Results

News

Heading scheduled for challenge of Linn’s US Senate candidacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Secretary of State Matt Dunlap will hold a hearing Thursday, July 16th regarding signatures submitted by U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn.

News

12 new coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
A dozen new cases of coronavirus being reported by the Maine CDC Wednesday.

News

non binary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Maine now offers nonbinary birth certificates

News

Nonbinary birth certificates now being offered in Maine

Updated: 7 hours ago
Maine is now offering nonbinary birth certificates with gender designation options of male, female, or X.

Latest News

News

Downeaster to run more trains from Maine to Boston soon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Amtrak train that provides service from Maine to Boston will soon add more round trips as part of its service restoration.

News

Crafts to be Republican nominee in the race for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District; Bennett and Brakey concede

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Crafts is leading Adrienne Bennett and Eric Brakey, but because he does not have more than 50% of the vote, the race will be decided by ranked-choice tabulation.

News

Maine voters overwhelmingly approve broadband, transportation bonds

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The bonds were the only two ballot questions on the statewide ballot.

News

Sara Gideon wins Maine Democratic U.S. Senate primary

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Gideon will challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in November.

News

Orrington holds Bicentennial Pine Grove dedication

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Organizers said it's a way to celebrate Maine's past, present, and future.

News

Local cancer center provides hope and support for those facing breast cancer

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the seeds will be planted in their own gardens.