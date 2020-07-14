Democratic candidates speak about Senate race

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The three candidates for the Democratic nomination for Senate made their rounds Tuesday at polling sites in Maine.

The winner of the race will take on Senator Susan Collins.

We spoke with all three candidates on election day who all spoke about the race itself.

Bre Kidman said she has heard great feedback from voters on Tuesday.

”I’ve had a lot of really excited people, you know, kind of come up to the car, beep their horns, wave’ give me thumbs up. So, I mean people are excited about what we’re doing,” said Kidman.

Sara Gideon talked about what she will focus on if elected.

“Thinking about access to healthcare, and cost of healthcare. Thinking about what investing in ourselves looks like, what the economy should look like how we should be putting broadband into place and how we should be doing things like combating climate change,” said Gideon.

Betsy Sweet persuaded voters to vote for her if they want to embrace change.

“I think people are really ready for change. If they want more of the same, and more of the establishment and they think things are going well, then maybe I’m not their candidate. But if we need something new and different then I am the candidate,” said Sweet.

