Advertisement

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a truck from Canada heads to the single open lane heading into the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.
In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a truck from Canada heads to the single open lane heading into the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.(Elaine Thompson | AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S. and Canada are poised to extend their agreement to keep their shared border closed to non-essential travel to Aug. 21, but a final confirmation has not been given, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The agreement would likely extend the closure by another 30 days. The official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement this week, and spoke on condition of anonymity. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced later this week.

"We're going to continue to work hard to keep Canadians safe and to keep our economies flowing, and we will have more to say later," Trudeau said.

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that an opening between the U.S. and Mexico "wouldn't be prudent right now," given that coronavirus cases in "the states of the southern United States, California, New Mexico, Arizona and Texas, are on the rise."

Most Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world while Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

"We've done a good job of flattening the curve. We have an average of about 300 cases per day. In the U.S. they have about 60,000 cases per day," said Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer.

"Canadians have made tremendous sacrifices and we are seeing the fruits of our labor. We don't want to waste those efforts by reintroducing the virus in Canada," he said.

Njoo suggested the border could reopen if Canada and the U.S. had a similar situation in the number of cases and the ability to contact trace. "They don't have a good handle or control," he said. "It will take some time ... It's more a matter of several weeks and months, or a month or so as opposed to days."

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada's food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure. Immediate family members of Canadians are also allowed entry into Canada, but must quarantine or self isolate for 14 days.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Officials announce opening of nearly 20 swab and send sites across the state

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The 18 drive-through, drive up and mobile specimen collection sites will offer testing free of charge.

News

Maine CDC director offers advice on how often you should be tested

Updated: 10 minutes ago
How often should someone be tested for COVID-19? Dr. Shah says there is no uniform answer.

News

Secretary of State says he’s impressed with measures taken to ensure voters’ safety

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Polling centers see face masks and single-use pens.

Coronavirus

Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

State officials announce 18 "swab and send" sites

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Nearly 20 "swab and send" sites are opening across the state, expanding testing.

Latest News

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

National

Orphaned baby wombat is latest recruit at Australian police station

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Officers at the station began taking care of the 8-month-old bare nosed wombat after his mother was struck and killed by a car late last month.

National

Loughlin, Giannulli want $1M bail cut in college scam case

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli want their bail cut from $1 million to $100,000, telling a judge they will not flee ahead of their sentencing in the college admissions bribery case.

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year -- record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.

National

Baby wombat takes over Australian police station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Meet Ted, the latest recruit at a New South Wales police station.

News

National coin shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The Federal Reserve is reporting a disruption in the supply chain for coins.