Calais Regional Hospital is one of state’s “send and swab” sites

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) -

Calais Regional Hospital is one of these new testing sites.

They’ve been offering testing each weekday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. since July 6th.

No appointments are required but hospital staff say be prepared to wait.

Testing will take place at the hospital Ambulance Entrance area of the parking lot.

There are 10 marked spots for testing.

Individuals will remain in their vehicles throughout the testing process.

You are asked to bring your own mask.

”Our staff put a lot of time and energy into really trying to vet out this process and add some extra access to testing for our community members and make sure that it was available if they’re in need of it, people coming into our area on a temporary basis and those especially that live in our community,” says Director of Community Relations DeeDee Travis.

More info on the Standing Orders criteria for testing can be found within a FAQ link.

