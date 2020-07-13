Union calls for Millinocket Police Chief to be placed on leave

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A union that represents police officers in Millinocket is filing charges against the town and asking that the police chief be placed on administrative leave. Representative Lorne Smith with Teamsters Union 340 says over the last year, 9 of 10 Millinocket officers have left the department. He says it’s because of the environment created by Chief Craig Worster. Deputy Chief Janet Theriault has filed a complaint against him. In it, there are accusations that include a hostile work environment and workplace harassment. She’s been out on leave since February. A report the union provided to TV5 from Worster’s former employer, the Ridgefield Police Department in Connecticut, shows similar complaints against Worster. Two female officers accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted physical touching, among other things. The union wonders if the town vetted Worster before hiring him.

“They either knew about this or they didn’t,” said Smith. “If they did know about this now we’ve got a really big problem. Because if you knew about this and you’ve had all these officers come and go over the last year that’s gonna be a major problem.”

The union will be filing charges with the Maine Labor Relations Board.

They say all requests made of the Town Manager and Chief Worster have been ignored.

All attempts to contact both by TV5 have been ignored as well.

