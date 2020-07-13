Advertisement

Union calls for Millinocket Police Chief to be placed on leave

Union leaders wonder if town officials vetted Worster before hiring him.
Union calls on chief to be placed on leave.
Union calls on chief to be placed on leave.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A union that represents police officers in Millinocket is filing charges against the town and asking that the police chief be placed on administrative leave. Representative Lorne Smith with Teamsters Union 340 says over the last year, 9 of 10 Millinocket officers have left the department. He says it’s because of the environment created by Chief Craig Worster. Deputy Chief Janet Theriault has filed a complaint against him. In it, there are accusations that include a hostile work environment and workplace harassment. She’s been out on leave since February. A report the union provided to TV5 from Worster’s former employer, the Ridgefield Police Department in Connecticut, shows similar complaints against Worster. Two female officers accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted physical touching, among other things. The union wonders if the town vetted Worster before hiring him.

“They either knew about this or they didn’t,” said Smith. “If they did know about this now we’ve got a really big problem. Because if you knew about this and you’ve had all these officers come and go over the last year that’s gonna be a major problem.”

The union will be filing charges with the Maine Labor Relations Board.

They say all requests made of the Town Manager and Chief Worster have been ignored.

All attempts to contact both by TV5 have been ignored as well.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moose rescued from mud

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A team of rescuers helped a moose stuck in the mud on Pushaw Stream.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

News

Logging Contractors facing downfall

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Maine CDC says more than 3,000 Mainers have recovered from coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By News Desk
More than 3,000 Mainers have recovered from coronavirus...

Latest News

National

Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Preston and her husband, actor John Travolta, had three children together.

National

Woman runs across 4 lanes of traffic, jumps in canal to rescue drowning Ore. toddler

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KTVZ/CNN
Bailey Vardanega was driving Tuesday evening along Highway 97 in Redmond, Oregon, when she saw the father of a 2-year-old boy flagging down drivers. She then saw the toddler run across the highway and fall into an irrigation canal.

National

China bans Cruz, Rubio, two other politicians over criticism

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The travel bans appear to be direct retaliation for the U.S. imposition of sanctions on four Chinese officials. There was no indication that any of the four had plans to travel to China.

National

Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new name must still be selected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it was unclear how soon that will happen.

News

Brewer Parks and Recreation closed after staff member exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By News Desk
The person is in quarantine for 2 weeks.

News

Local church honors memory of Charlie Howard

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
The Unitarian Universalist Society holds an annual event to honor him.