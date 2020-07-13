Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another warm and humid day ahead with temperatures climbing into the 80s for most spots and dewpoints in the mid-60s to near 70°. We’ll see partly sunny skies and quiet conditions through early afternoon then our focus will turn to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop during the mid-afternoon through the evening hours as weak low pressure rides along a stalled cold front overhead. It looks like the most numerous showers and thunderstorms will be over areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. Some of the thunderstorms will produce very heavy rainfall, gusty wind and possibly some hail. The thunderstorm threat will wind down this evening but we’ll hang onto clouds and the chance for a few showers through the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 50s to mid-60s for nighttime lows.

On Tuesday, low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be approaching from our west while weak low pressure spins over the Gulf of Maine. Between these two systems, we’ll see plenty of clouds Tuesday with a chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms throughout the day. With low pressure over the Gulf of Maine, our wind direction will shift to the northeast which when combined with mostly cloudy skies, will make for a much cooler day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s to around 70°. Lingering clouds and possibly a few lingering showers early Wednesday will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses as high pressure builds into the region. As the area of high pressure builds in, we’ll get a break in the humidity too with a much more comfortable air mass in place for mid-week. Temperatures on Wednesday will top off in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Thursday looks good with partly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Low pressure is forecast to move into the region on Friday giving us a cloudy and showery end to the work week. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. It looks like warmer and more humid air will move back into the region this weekend.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Highs between 78°-87°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Patchy fog. Lows between 57°-64°. Wind will become northeast 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and a bit less humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Cooler with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: A morning shower possible then partly sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

