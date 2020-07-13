Scattered Showers & Stronger Thunderstorms Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The combination of a warm and humid air-mass and an approaching upper level disturbance will cause scattered showers and thundershowers to develop across Maine through tonight. Some of the scattered thunderstorms through this evening will be on the strong side and contain, a strong and gusty wind, torrential downpours, possible hail and frequent dangerous lightning. If a storm approaches seek shelter indoors.

The wind across Maine will turn into the northeast later tonight as a backdoor cold front slides southeast across Maine. A small storm developing along the front will cause showers and scattered thundershowers too continue across our region tomorrow. The combination of clouds, showers and a northeast breeze will hold the high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s tomorrow.

High pressure building south from Quebec will bring Maine a partly sunny Wednesday and a mostly sunny Thursday. Once again, a northeast breeze on Wednesday will keep the temps running below normal as highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. Thursday will be a bright and still cooler than normal day as the high temps hold in the upper 60s and 70s. A frontal system sliding through the Northeast will likely bring scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine Friday. Over the weekend building high pressure both at the surface and aloft will bring Maine and the rest of New England warmer and increasingly humid conditions.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, scattered showers and thundershowers, with a southerly breeze becoming northeast at 5 to 10 mph and low temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thundershowers likely, with a northeast breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

