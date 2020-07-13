Advertisement

Scattered Showers & Stronger Thunderstorms Tonight

By Chris Ewing
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

From the WABI-TV5 Forecast Center:

The combination of a warm and humid air-mass and an approaching upper level disturbance will cause scattered showers and thundershowers to develop across Maine through tonight. Some of the scattered thunderstorms through this evening will be on the strong side and contain, a strong and gusty wind, torrential downpours, possible hail and frequent dangerous lightning. If a storm approaches seek shelter indoors.

The wind across Maine will turn into the northeast later tonight as a backdoor cold front slides southeast across Maine. A small storm developing along the front will cause showers and scattered thundershowers too continue across our region tomorrow. The combination of clouds, showers and a northeast breeze will hold the high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s tomorrow.

 High pressure building south from Quebec will bring Maine a partly sunny Wednesday and a mostly sunny Thursday. Once again, a northeast breeze on Wednesday will keep the temps running below normal as highs range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. Thursday will be a bright and still cooler than normal day as the high temps hold in the upper 60s and 70s. A frontal system sliding through the Northeast will likely bring scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine Friday. Over the weekend building high pressure both at the surface and aloft will bring Maine and the rest of New England warmer and increasingly humid conditions.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, scattered showers and thundershowers, with a southerly breeze becoming northeast at 5 to 10 mph and low temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thundershowers likely, with a northeast breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
Scattered showers and a few stronger thunderstorms will cross Maine through late this evening.

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms This Afternoon & Evening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
Another warm and humid day ahead with temperatures climbing into the 80s for most spots and dewpoints in the mid-60s to near 70°. We’ll see partly sunny skies and quiet conditions through early afternoon then our focus will turn to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop during the mid-afternoon through the evening hours as weak low pressure rides along a stalled cold front overhead.

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms This Afternoon & Evening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms This Afternoon & Evening

Forecast

Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid Today, Scattered Showers & T’storms Possible This Afternoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
Another warm and humid day ahead with temperatures climbing into the 80s for most spots and dewpoints in the mid-60s to near 70°.

Latest News

Forecast

Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid Today, Showers & T'storms Possible This Afternoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid Today, Showers & T'storms Possible This Afternoon

Forecast

Storm Night

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
Strong Storms Tonight

Weather

National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Maine

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The EF0 tornado had an estimated maximum wind speed of 80 mph and traveled along a nearly 5-mile-long path.

Weather

Thousands of Mainers still without power following severe storms on Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT
|
By WMTW
Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and strong winds to large portions of western and southern Maine on Wednesday.

Weather

Storm downs trees and power lines in Windham

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT
|
By WMTW
Central Maine Power says the damage left at least 50 customers without power.

Weather

Frost advisory in effect Monday night, protect your plants from the weather

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
|
By News Desk
Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.