Moose rescued from mud

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A team of rescuers helped a moose stuck in the mud on Pushaw Stream.



Late Friday night game wardens received word from a fisherman that a moose was mired in place along the bank of the water.



Early Saturday morning a group of 5 made their way to the animal..



They had to sedate it.



Then using a winch, they were able to jar it lose.



“It doesn’t matter what time of day or what we’re doing,” said Moose biologist Lee Kantar. “We get into a situation like that will do what’s best for the welfare of that animal. So our plan a which was very successful and what we accomplished was to get that moose extricated from the water and on to dry land.”



After freeing the animal they put a tracking collar on it.



Sadly, wardens report that Sunday the tracking collar had not moved.



They fear that the animal had exerted itself so greatly trying to get loose of the mud that it was unable to recover.





