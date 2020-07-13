Associated Press Maine Daybook for Monday, Jul. 13.

Tuesday, Jul. 14 10:00 AM Maine State Chamber hosts 'Understanding Communications' discussion - Maine State Chamber of Commerce. hosts discussion on 'Understanding Communications: Messages that connect in COVID times', with Words@Work President and Chief Strategist Paula Mahony

Tuesday, Jul. 14 7:00 PM Republican Maine 2nd Congressional District candidate Dale Crafts hosts Congress Election Night Event

Location: 320 Ridge Rd, Lisbon, ME

Tuesday, Jul. 14 Maine Primary Election held for Congressional races, ahead of 3 Nov general election

