Lincoln couple sharing a message of love and unity after recent post against them

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Dan Reddick and Miranda Carver say they love their town of Lincoln. They’ve been living their dream of raising their family in a small town community since moving back here.

Recently, they decided to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a flag outside their business and with a rally on July 4th, a day they knew they’d be closed.

“This is not a political issue. It’s a humanities issue,” said Reddick.

“We won’t argue back and forth. We want to educate people who want to learn, and if you don’t, I can’t change your mind anyways,” said Carver.

They’re holding on to their positive outlook no matter what. They say recently, a pastor in town reached out to them and accused them of being “domestic terrorists” for flying the flag.

They say their message is one of peace, awareness, and education about the BLM movement. They’ve researched reputable charities to help families affected by tragic events and are working to be a catalyst for others to help, too. They’ve even made their own t-shirts to help spread their exact message.

“I’m not trying to make you feel guilty. I’m not trying to get any kind of sympathy from you because I’m proud to be an American. I’m proud to be a black man as well. I love my country,” said Reddick.

After they were made aware of what many thought was a disturbing post on the “Welcome to Lincoln” Facebook page, they wanted others to know they’re grateful for the support they have received.

“It broke my heart. It didn’t make me angry. It made me really, really disappointed, not only that he had that opinion and he tried to put it on to the whole town as if that’s how the whole town felt. And, before we could actually saying anything to him or actually have a conversation with him, he took his one down and then made it seem like everyone was attacking. No, you know, it breaks my heart,” said Reddick.

The town of Lincoln recently released a public notice saying they are not affiliated whatsoever with the the “Welcome to Lincoln” Facebook page.

It seems that page has been taken down.

We reached to the operators of the page, but they declined to comment.

Reddick would like to sit down with them.

“I’m sorry our message got misconstrued. I’m willing to talk any time you want to. You know where I’m at, and I promise there’s no hostility coming from me at all. At all. I’m willing to talk anytime you want to. You know where I’m at and I promise there’s no hostility coming from me at all. At all. Even if we agree to disagree, I will respect you because this is our community and this is our home. And that’s the least I can do,” said Reddick.

They want to thank the community for the support they’ve gotten.

“We love you. We appreciate you.”

If you would like more information about upcoming events held by the couple mcarver092216@gmail.com

