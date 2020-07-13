Downtown Bangor walking tour helps visitors stop and smell the roses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Take a walk and smell the roses.

Or any of the other beautiful flowers downtown Bangor has to offer.

Since 2013, downtown Bangor has played host to hundreds of adopt-a-garden volunteers who tranform parks, tree pits and hardscapes into budding attractions.

This year, you can take a self-guided walking tour through the streets, parkways, and canals of downtown with a map of each location.

The 2020 garden tour will treat you to many colors, smells, and flower types.

”Every year the Downtown Bangor Partnership Beautification Committee reaches out to volunteers in the community to come out and plant gardens downtown. So, everybody gets to own this little piece of downtown and feel like it’s theirs and feel a part of this downtown community that is so wonderful,” says Downtown Coordinator Betsy Lundy.

Want to become an Adopt-A-Gardner? Add yourself to the email list to stay up to date on garden openings and other opportunities to participate.

Interested in sponsoring the Adopt-A-Garden program? They have sponsorship opportunities starting at $100. Visit the 2020 Summer Sponsorship Guide for more information.

You can also visit Downtown Bangor on Facebook.

A gorgeous day like this is certainly inspiration for a walk around Downtown to check out the adopt-a-garden plots which... Posted by Downtown Bangor on Thursday, July 2, 2020

You can also view a virtual garden tour.

