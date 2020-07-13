Bangor’s Cultural Commission to look at proposal on the removal of a Bangor Monument

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Discussion continued on Monday night at a Bangor City Council workshop about the Estevan Gomez monument on the waterfront.

This after the Penobscot Nation asked for the monument of the Portuguese Explorer to be removed.

Gomez is considered the first explorer from Europe to sail up the Penobscot River.

However, historical accounts say he captured 50 Indigenous people in an attempt to sell them into slavery.

Bangor City Councilors unanimously agreed to have the Cultural Commission look at the proposal.

Councilor Dan Tremble also asked them to consider this idea.

Councilor Dan Tremble, said, “Doesn’t seem like this is someone we would want to honor on the Bangor waterfront. What I would like to see is maybe some type of historical marker that states the whole story of what happened at that time.”

“The things that we choose to name and recognize reflect our values as a society. I think that the naming of that location now doesn’t really reflect who we are,” Ben Sprague added.

Councilors will revisit this at their next full council meeting.

