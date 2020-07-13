Advertisement

Attorney argues that delay due to court closure violates rights of NY man accused of murder

(WABI)
By News Desk
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A New York man accused of shooting a woman and leaving her body on the side of a Cherryfield road in 2017 is asking the court to dismiss his case because he has not yet been given a trial.

39 year old Carine Reeves is charged with murder for the death of 55 year old Sally Shaw.

Reeves was scheduled to go on trial in May of this year, but due to pandemic related court closures, it was postponed.

His legal team argues that Reeves’ rights have been violated because it has taken so long for the court to reschedule his case.

In 2018, Quaneysha Greeley, who was dating Reeves at the time Shaw was murdered, pleaded guilty to hindering the apprehension of Reeves.

The murder charge she faced was dismissed.

The judge is expected to issue a ruling on this motion later this week.

