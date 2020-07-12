ME Lottery
ME Lottery
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-12-22-26-31, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
05-16-28-29-31, Megaball: 5
(five, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Megaball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
4-9-4
(four, nine, four)
2-0-7-6
(two, zero, seven, six)
2-3-2-5
(two, three, two, five)
14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, nineteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
QC-QD-5C-8C-5H
(QC, QD, 5C, 8C, 5H)