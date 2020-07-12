Advertisement

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for Ukrainian jet shootdown

This Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo shows debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran.
This Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo shows debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people.

The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash.

The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq over the American drone strike that earlier killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The report may signal a new phase in the investigation into the crash, as the aircraft’s black box flight recorder is due to be sent to Paris.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 1 hours ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

National

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.

Latest News

News

Union calls for Millinocket Police Chief to be placed on leave

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A union that represents police officers in Millinocket is filing charges against the town and asking that the police chief be placed on administrative leave.

National

Coin shortage caused by pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The pandemic is shortchanging the economy and you may soon see the effects of it next time you're at a store.

Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S.

News

Moose rescued from mud

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A team of rescuers helped a moose stuck in the mud on Pushaw Stream.

Coronavirus

White House officials raise questions about Fauci

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Health and Human Services spokesperson clarifies that doesn't mean the White House is clashing with scientists.

Coronavirus

Press sec.: Trump, Fauci have good relationship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
McEnany: The notion that there's opposition research and that there's Fauci versus the president couldn't be further from the truth.