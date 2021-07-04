Advertisement

11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.

Massachusetts State Police said the men were “refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons.”
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...

First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Portland, praises Pingree and Mills for leadership during COVID-19 pandemic

Drawing for Vaccinationland sweepstakes takes place Sunday

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden goes in for cherries on campaign-style Michigan trip

Poll results

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:13 AM EST
|
By WABI News Desk
We asked and you responded

Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
This list will be updated as new shows are announced.

Veterans honor fallen heroes and the nation’s flag in Belfast Saturday afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
A ceremony that included readings, the firing of rifles, and the playing of taps was conducted before flags were retired.

Searsport celebrates 175th birthday in style ahead of July 4th

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The town is actually 176 years old, but last years 175th birthday celebration was canceled due to the pandemic.

Maine CDC reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More than 1,600 vaccinations were administered, according to the Maine CDC.

Millinocket Holds Early 4th of July Parade

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
After COVID restriction forced the cancellation of the previous year's parade, Millinocket pulled out all the stops to make this one bigger than ever,
Stephen King’s house a must see for Maine tourists

Town of Searsport to celebrate 175th anniversary

Microburst damaged homes, knocked down hundreds of trees in Belgrade, NWS says

Maine Bicentennial Commission asking public to pick time capsule items

Maine cracking down on intoxicated boaters over weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Maine Marine Patrol’s effort is part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign that takes place from Saturday to Monday.

Supreme Court will hear Maine school choice case

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
The case will be heard during the 2021-22 session, which begins in October.

Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit touring Maine

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The exhibit will make stops in Gardiner, Old Town, Bucksport, and Caribou later this month.

Repurposed POW-MIA monument unveiled in Belfast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
It features a “Chair of Honor” which remembers prisoners of war and servicemen and women missing in action.

Two juveniles charged with arson after two building fires in Winterport

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s office say a fire early Monday morning destroyed a garage on Lower Oak Point Road.

Augusta man accused of arson for setting off fireworks inside apartment

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
44-year-old Gerald Stackpole was arrested Thursday night after a fire inside his apartment on Jefferson Street.

Father of Maddox Williams gets 18 months in prison for various offenses

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Among the crimes, an incident in January of last year when Williams broke into a home, stealing things while carrying the young boy.

Police: Burglar mistakes mini-fridge for safe, jumps in Kenduskeag stream

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
Francis was taken into custody and charged with felony burglary, refusal to submit to arrest, and probation violation.

Brad Paisley coming to Bangor in September

Updated: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Paisley will be joined on his Tour 2021 by Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe.

Bangor has big 4th of July plans

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
In Bangor preparations are well underway for the annual parade.

Searsport celebrating 175th anniversary

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
The weekend celebrations include concerts, variety shows, food vendors, and more.

Stephen King’s house a must see for Maine tourists

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Stephen King's home a must visit for tourists.

Summer event series kicks off in Bangor

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT
|
By Connor Clement
The celebration that will be held on the first Friday of every month, gives visitors a chance to shop, drink, participate in activities, see art, listen to music and eat late into the evening.

Maine DOT expects significant travel for holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Paul Merrill says this summer is already up 20% compared to last year.

Bangor Humane Society offers tips to calm anxious animals over 4th of July

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Kathryn Ravenscraft recommends keeping an anxious animal in a dark, enclosed room.

Bail set for parents of 11-month-old who overdosed on fentanyl

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
DiPietro is being held on $5,000 bail while Borg has a $10,000 bail.

Waterville woman arrested for Thursday night stabbing

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Waterville woman arrested for Thursday night stabbing.

Ellsworth candy store ready to offer arcade, playground and more

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Coming out of the worst of the pandemic, the owners of Sugar Mags saw an opportunity to bring folks together.

Be safe with your own fireworks

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Officials we spoke with just want to remind everyone... safety first.

Person from Penobscot County died with COVID, 16 new cases

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
16 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death according to Maine CDC

Microburst damaged homes, knocked down hundreds of trees in Belgrade, NWS says

Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The microburst knocked down 300 trees and damaged six buildings.

LePage files paperwork to run for Governor in 2022

Updated: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The move is not unexpected. The Republican has hinted since before leaving office that he would challenge Democratic Governor Janet Mills.